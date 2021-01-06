Published: 10:00 AM January 6, 2021

This week, the Hunts Post launches its third We Need To Talk feature. For the month of January, and beyond, we want to offer support and advice for anyone struggling with their mental health and wellbeing.

There are lots of services available for people in the area and anyone experiencing anxiety, depression and stress is being urged to seek help.

The Cambridgeshire & Peterborough CCG has brought together mental organisations and charities under one umbrella to ensure there is a wide spectrum of support available.

Dr James Clarke, registered clinical psychologist and CPFT PWS service Lead, said: “Mental ill-health will affect one in four people during their lifetime, and it’s also widely known that the effects of Covid-19 have adversely affected mental health and wellbeing so it is important that people know that our service continues to operate and people can get the help they need.”

Talking therapies such as PWS are just one of the local services available. There are a number of online and phone helplines and websites alongside services for people who are in mental health crisis available 24/7. You can also speak to your GP who will be able to help.

Gemma Barron, chief executive officer of Lifecraft says: “We are pleased to be able to continue with extended hours for our telephone support line 'Lifeline' for residents across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough who may be struggling at this time.

“It’s really important that people are able to talk to someone when they are in distress and so our trained staff and volunteers are here to listen and help them to work through their options. Lifeline has taken in excess of 3,500 calls since April, which goes to show how valuable this service is for many people”.

Sandie Smith, CEO of Healthwatch Cambridgeshire and Peterborough said: “We’ve heard from so many people who have struggled with their mental health during the pandemic – particularly those with long-term health conditions and disabilities, and carers.

“And people of all ages, from new parents to older people living alone, have told us they’ve been affected by isolation and lack of social contact. We support the ‘Help us help you’ campaign as it’s so important that people get the support they need to manage their mental health.”



Help is available at: Lifecraft on: 0808 808 2121 - 11am to 11pm every day. Free and confidential listening service to support people in mental distress.

Qwell - an online wellbeing support, including educational and self-help articles and peer-to-peer support via forums. Adults are also able to receive help from qualified counsellors via drop-in or scheduled online chat sessions. Visit the Qwell website.

Keep Your Head – this website brings together all the mental health support available across the county - visit the Keep Your Head website.

Psychological Wellbeing Service - people can continue to self-refer to this service by visiting the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust website. This service is set up to help those aged 17 and over who are suffering from mild to moderate depression and anxiety. You do not need a diagnosis to access the service.

First Response Service - for people who are in mental health crisis, you can contact the First Response Service on 111, option 2. Visit the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust website.

