Hunts Post Letter of the Week - what do you think?

Graham Campbell

Published: 3:05 PM November 3, 2021
The new Huntingdon Station Transport Hub deserves to be both special and exceptional.

You can judge a town by the quality of its railway station. This is an opportunity for design excellence.

COP26 has started in Glasgow and this new transport hub should celebrate the future of sustainable travel in accordance with Government policy.

It should provide a really attractive route into the town centre. Most importantly it should provide masses of secure cycle storage. More bike commuters would reduce car congestion and improve the roads for everyone.

We need a transport hub that sets great design standards and makes a clear statement that Huntingdon means business.

There has been little opportunity for the public to view the designs and to comment. Local councillor John Morris has been fighting hard for the best solution and it is encouraging that our MP and our district council leader have now joined the campaign.

We need to demand that the new transport hub really is an example of “building back better”.

Graham Campbell

Godmanchester

WHAT DO YOU THINK? Email: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

