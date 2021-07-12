News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Old and young across Hunts cheered the England team on

Debbie Davies

Published: 6:12 PM July 12, 2021   
Dylan-James, aged six, and Oakley, age two.

Dylan-James, aged six, and Oakley, age two. - Credit: FAMILY

Over the last few weeks, we have collectively shared the laughter and the growing optimism of watching the England football team playing in a major tournament only for our worst fears to be realised as the curse of the penalty shoot-out settled on the shoulders of a new generation of England players. Here, we take the time to celebrate the team's achievement of reaching the final, with a photo gallery of supporters, old and young, from across the district.

Staff and residents at the Rheloa Care home,in St Ives. watched the game in the lounge and home manager Elizabeth Driver-Edgar said: "During the day the residents were singing and reminiscing about matches from the past.

"It was so nice to have something positive to bring the whole country together after the year we have all had. Rheola is so proud of the England team, they did us proud."

Staff and residents at the Rheola Care Home in St Ives supported England on Sunday.

Staff and residents at the Rheola Care Home, in St Ives, got into the spirit of things on Sunday afternoon. - Credit: RHEOLA CARE HOME

Jayne Wardell, who is the home manager of Hunters Down care home in Huntingdon, said residents enjoyed a buffet and the home was decorated from top to bottom with banners  'it’s coming home posters and even a life-size cut out of Gareth Southgate in the lounge.

"The day was exciting watching recorded historical games and filming our renditions of Sweet Caroline and Its Coming Home.

Staff and residents joined in the fun at the Hunters Down care home in Huntingdon.

Staff and residents joined in the fun at the Hunters Down care home in Huntingdon. - Credit: HUNTERS DOWN

Residents at Hunters Down, in Huntingdon,enjoyed the England game.

Residents at Hunters Down enjoyed the England game. - Credit: HUNTERS DOWN

Police officers from Cambridgeshire police got into the spirit.

Police officers from Cambridgeshire police got into the spirit. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

Margot, aged nine months, waving her England flag.

Margot, aged nine months, waving her England flag. - Credit: PERFECT SHOT PHOTOGRAPHY

Brother and sister Mbye, aged 8 and Ajie aged three.

Brother and sister Mbye, aged 8 and Ajie aged three. - Credit: FAMILY

Pepper the dog aged six months.

Pepper the dog aged six months. - Credit: FAMILY

Paul and Jake Kirby.

Paul and Jake Kirby. - Credit: KIRBY FAMILY

Elsie and Elliot Zoric aged eight months and three years.

Elsie and Elliot Zoric aged eight months and three years. - Credit: FAMILY






















































