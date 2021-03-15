Published: 3:00 PM March 15, 2021

During the 1960s, The Hunts Post published two stories about the discovery of rare coins.

In 1964, two council workers were digging up a road in Hartford and discovered more than 2,000 silver coins.

The hoard, which dated back to the 15th Century, was discovered by digger driver Cyril Agger who said he looked down and saw what he thought was a sixpence.

He told The Hunts Post: “I got down off my digger and picked up a handful of silver coins out of the earth. As I foraged around, I got more and more.”

Mr Agger and his workmate Claud Hart stopped work to allow experts to retrieve the rest of the coins which were in two earthenware pots which had been smashed during the digging work.

The coins, worth between £50 and £60 each, dated back to the 15th Century and included Groats, half Groats, pennies, half pennies and French coins, covering the reigns of Henry VI, Edward IV, Richard III and Henry VII.

The Richard III coins were of particular interest as there were few in existence as he reigned for only two years.

An inquest, held at a later date, ruled the coins were Treasure Trove and they were taken to the British Museum.

In 1966, the newspaper reported that a Ramsey schoolboy had discovered a King Canute silver penny. Gary Richardson, aged 11, was working in the garden at what was then the Ramsey Modern School, when he unearthed the coin which as later dated from 1024-1030.

The coin has been minted in York and inscribed with CNUT: REX ANG, which translated is King of English. On the other side of the coin was CETELM TO EOFRRC which means Cetel, the King's moneyer.

It is not clear how the coin ended up in Ramsey. Gary told The Hunts Post at the time that the coin was about one foot under the soil.

The medieval coin is now in the hands of the Ramsey Abbey Community Archaeology Project who plan to exhibit the coin this year.

Roger Mould, team leader Warboys Archaeology Group and Ramsey Abbey Community Archaeology Project, was handed a medieval coin in September 2020 by a retired head of history teacher called Barry Williams, at Abbey College in Ramsey.



