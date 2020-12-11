The unimaginable pain and suffering of the parents who have lost their two children consumes every one of us. I have three grown-up children and seven beautiful grandchildren and I simply cannot comprehend what the parents and their families must be feeling right now.

None of us can have any understanding of what the next days, weeks, months, and even years, will bring and what these poor people will endure, probably for their rest of their lives.

My heart goes out to you all and I offer you my heartfelt condolences.

As I sit here writing this, however, I am filled with a sense of pride that I live in a community that has responded so valiantly and courageously to the worst possible news.

Within hours of this tragedy, people had begun to raise money. I don’t know who started this fund-raising appeal, but I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

The mayor of St Neots, Cllr Stephen Ferguson, did us all proud during his television interview. Thank you Cllr Ferguson, you spoke for us all and your dignity and composure were shinning examples of how, we, the people of St Neots, conduct ourselves, respond and pull together.

Whatever we do, whatever gestures we make, however inadequate we feel right now, laying flowers, leaving tributes, it sends a message. A message that we care and a message that we stand with the family at this, the darkest of times. We are there with you.

I am sure that all of us with children and grandchildren will hold them especially tight tonight.

Whatever your beliefs or faith, let us all pray tonight for the two little children who are now safe in God’s hands and pray for their parents and families to give them hope and send them our love.