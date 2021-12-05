Club of the Week: St Ives u3a who have celebrated their 10-year anniversary
- Credit: Brian Gilmour
Name of the club: St Ives u3a
What We Do: St Ives u3a holds a variety of different groups throughout the week.
They hold clubs such as Bird Watching, Book Clubs, Badmington, Indoor Bowls, Table Tennis, Poetry, Spanish for Beginners, Digital Photography, Needlecraft, Family History, Bible Reading and many more.
Background/History: The club has just celebrated it’s 10 year anniversary and the Chair of St Ives u3a Brian Gilmour said: “We have 698 members within our group, many of these people are retired or in part time work. There a number of different clubs to enjoy and people teach each other and have a good time.
“Peter Baker is the former Chairman and it has been running for about 25 years now.”
Facilities: Several venues are provided for the classes.
What Equipment Do I Need: For clubs such as art classes, you would have to provide your own art supplies.
Where we Meet: The club meets every second Thursday of the month in the Corn Exchange within St Ives, doors open at 1:30pm for a 2pm start.
Cost: £13 per year to join
Info on how I can join: https://u3asites.org.uk/st-ives-cambs/groups