News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Club of the Week: St Ives u3a who have celebrated their 10-year anniversary

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 12:30 PM December 5, 2021
From left to right are: Lydia Harris and Wendy Wagstaffe from the St Ives u3a.

Left to Right: Lydia Harris and Wendy Wagstaffe from the St Ives u3a. - Credit: Brian Gilmour

Name of the club: St Ives u3a 

What We Do: St Ives u3a holds a variety of different groups throughout the week. 

They hold clubs such as Bird Watching, Book Clubs, Badmington, Indoor Bowls, Table Tennis, Poetry, Spanish for Beginners, Digital Photography, Needlecraft, Family History, Bible Reading and many more. 

Background/History: The club has just celebrated it’s 10 year anniversary and the Chair of St Ives u3a Brian Gilmour said: “We have 698 members within our group, many of these people are retired or in part time work. There a number of different clubs to enjoy and people teach each other and have a good time. 

“Peter Baker is the former Chairman and it has been running for about 25 years now.” 

Facilities: Several venues are provided for the classes.  

What Equipment Do I Need: For clubs such as art classes, you would have to provide your own art supplies. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Karl Brockett writes about the history of St Ives
  2. 2 'He is our hero' - D-day veteran Wilf, 102, gets surprise visit
  3. 3 House fire that killed two children will not have further electrical checks
  1. 4 Huntingdon town mayor supports launch of The Eclettica
  2. 5 Oliver Cromwell pub has had a brand new refurbishment
  3. 6 Man who died in St Neots crash is named
  4. 7 Huntingdon is full of Christmas cheer
  5. 8 Could you give these pets a home?
  6. 9 Family pay tribute to woman who died following St Ives crash
  7. 10 Huntingdon Racecourse - surviving the pandemic and then came the floods!

Where we Meet: The club meets every second Thursday of the month in the Corn Exchange within St Ives, doors open at 1:30pm for a 2pm start.  

Cost: £13 per year to join  

Info on how I can join: https://u3asites.org.uk/st-ives-cambs/groups 

St Ives News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man has died following a collision on the B645 near Great Staughton yesterday November 28.

Cambs Live News

Young man dies on B645 near St Neots following a head-on crash

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Lisa Leader passed away on Friday November 26 peacefully at her home.

Tributes for Godmanchester mum Lisa Leader who passed away on Friday

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
An air ambulance is attending an incident in St Ives

Cambs Live News

Air Ambulance is called to serious crash on London Road in St Ives

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
An individual in Cambridgeshire has been diagnosed with the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Cambridgeshire individual diagnosed with Covid-19 Omicron variant

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon