News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Child Book Review: The Pirate Cruncher by Jonny Duddle

Logo Icon

Teresa Knight

Published: 10:00 AM December 10, 2021
The Pirate Cruncher by Jonny Duddle. 

The Pirate Cruncher by Jonny Duddle. - Credit: WATERSTONES ST NEOTS

Ahoy me hearties! Let me take you on a pirate adventure like never seen before.

You will meet a scurvy band of pirates, and their lust for gold leads them on a perilous journey over the seven seas and a final confrontation with the terrible pirate cruncher. 

This wonderful tale is enhanced  throughout with the amazing illustrations by the author himself.

Jonny Duddle's eye for detail is second to none and the child who reads this book will spend just as much time looking at all the glorious pictures as well as enjoying the yarn.

There is much to enjoy here and see if you can spot the twist in the tale with just who (or what) is controlling the Old Fiddler.

One of my all time favourite picture books and I hope you will feel the same way too!

Most Read

  1. 1 Eight drink drivers lose their licences including two from Huntingdonshire
  2. 2 Famous Actor Alan Davies has donated a caravan to Camp Beagle
  3. 3 'Leaning' Christmas tree in St Neots is removed
  1. 4 Cambridgeshire pub destroyed by fire overnight
  2. 5 New 'Don't Panic Pizzeria & Grill' has opened in Huntingdon
  3. 6 Staff threatened with sledgehammer in armed robbery at St Neots jewellers
  4. 7 Man who died in St Neots crash is named
  5. 8 Government reveal exactly where you'll need to wear a mask under Plan B
  6. 9 Wood Farm has become 'rodent heaven' says Anne Marie
  7. 10 Roman crucifixion burial found in Fenstanton
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Ives Cattle Market took place on Mondays and the pubs were open all day.

Nostalgia

Karl Brockett writes about the history of St Ives

Karl Brockett

Logo Icon
Wilf Wrench had a visit from The Marstock Military Vehicle Group on Remembrance Sunday.

Heritage | Gallery

'He is our hero' - D-day veteran Wilf, 102, gets surprise visit

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Serious house fire being investigated in Village, Buttercup Way, St Neots Thursday 10 December 2020. Picture by Terry...

Cambs Live News

House fire that killed two children will not have further electrical checks

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
A horse rider has been injured on Ramsey Road in Warboys

Horse rider injured in crash on Ramsey Road in Warboys

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon