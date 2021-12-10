Child Book Review: The Pirate Cruncher by Jonny Duddle
Teresa Knight
- Credit: WATERSTONES ST NEOTS
Ahoy me hearties! Let me take you on a pirate adventure like never seen before.
You will meet a scurvy band of pirates, and their lust for gold leads them on a perilous journey over the seven seas and a final confrontation with the terrible pirate cruncher.
This wonderful tale is enhanced throughout with the amazing illustrations by the author himself.
Jonny Duddle's eye for detail is second to none and the child who reads this book will spend just as much time looking at all the glorious pictures as well as enjoying the yarn.
There is much to enjoy here and see if you can spot the twist in the tale with just who (or what) is controlling the Old Fiddler.
One of my all time favourite picture books and I hope you will feel the same way too!
