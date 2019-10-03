The Hunts Post Business Awards 2018. Picture: ROB MORRIS The Hunts Post Business Awards 2018. Picture: ROB MORRIS

Business Awards.

The judges, all figureheads in the world of business in the county, have scoured through, scrutinised and whittled down the entries to form the finalists for this year's honours.

The finalists in each of the categories are:

Business Growth Award

Aprenda Ltd

Aprenda is a leading electrical engineering and service provider to the high voltage industry offering sustainable solutions in the design, construction and commissioning of high voltage electrical infrastructure.

EACS

EACS is the expert in delivering IT services to the mid-market. Partnerships with market leading manufacturers means EACS is positioned to provide organisations with the highest level of expertise and quality.

SF Engineering Food Processing Solutions

SF Engineering is an innovative market leader with vast experience in the design and manufacture of high quality processing solutions for global food companies in the red meat, poultry, fish, dairy, ready meals, salad, bakery and snack industries.

TRB Lightweight Structures Ltd

TRB designs and manufactures lightweight structural interior assemblies for trains, aircraft and cars, with a focus on light weighting to help reduce energy consumption.

Cambridge Precision Ltd

Cambridge Precision Ltd manufactures high quality, precision-machined components and undertakes specialist electro-mechanical assembly projects for leaders in the technical, medical and energy sectors. The company is a global leader in the field of precision engineering.

Lil Packaging

We create and manufacture cardboard and paper packaging alternatives to eCommerce single-use plastic mailers. Our products are recyclable, biodegradable and printed with eco-friendly inks. They are used by the world's largest online retailers.

Business in the Community

Morrisons plc

Food maker and shop keeper with an award-winning outlet in St Ives.

Cambridge Precision Ltd

Cambridge Grandscapes Ltd

Landscape gardening, fencing, patios, driveways, and complete redesign.

The Innovation Award

Pathognomics Ltd

Pathognomics is a digital histopathology laboratory based in Huntingdon that offers a full service from dissection to reporting through personalised solutions catered to your specialist and general histopathology reporting needs; to manage excess work, backlogs, uncovered specialist reporting, research, and private work.

SF Engineering Food Processing Solutions

England Marketing

From emerging brands to household names we support growers, food manufacturers and retailers to gather insight and understanding to support business growth.

Cambridge Precision Ltd

Encocam Ltd

Encocam Ltd is the parent company of eight divisions, leading experts in the development and manufacture of energy absorbers (crash test barriers and ATDs or crash test dummies); manufacturer of aluminium honeycomb, composite panels, architectural products, custom styled motorcycles and engineering services.

Business Person of the Year

Dr Mike Ashmead, Encocam Ltd

Dr Mike Ashmead started the company in 1988 with two colleagues and minimal financial support. Today, Encocam employs more than 200 people and has grown through internal reinvestment alone.

Beverley Priest, EPM Ltd

Over the last year, Beverley's gone above and beyond, not just in the firm's payroll and pensions department, but across the company. She's been promoted from payroll assistant director to head of payroll due to her outstanding contribution. She's singlehandedly managed the payroll and pensions team, whilst the firm's payroll director and payroll assistant director were both on prolonged leave.

Mark Turley, PJ Mear Ltd

Mark Turley decided to return to the UK after a successful career of 14 years in North America. He was excited to go into partnership with his friend of many years who had just started a new company, six months before.

The business has grown from strength to strength and now employs 12 people permanently and between 30-60 sub-contractors working for PJM on its various sites.

Hanna Longstaff, Robert Goddard Ltd

Hanna joined in August 2018 to manage the Huntingdon store and its transition. Hanna has excelled and is always leading by example, instilling best practices in the store and demonstrating an exemplary work ethic, often working in her own time in her pursuit of excellence.

Customer Service Award

The Barbers Den

Traditional barbers offering the latest styles including fades, traditional cuts, hot towel shaves, face masks, own brand hair products, affordable hair transplants and most importantly of all an enjoyable experience.

The Beauty Lounge St Ives

Beauty therapists, nail techs and cosmetic therapist providing a wide variety of beauty treatments such as massage, facials, nails, manicures, pedicures, HD brows, waxing, permanent brow cosmetics and more.

Locks and Shades

Locks and Shades Hairdressing and Tanning salon is based in Yaxley. We offer beautiful hair in a personable and welcoming environment, making you feel amazing is our priority.

Molbys Ltd

We own two high street hairdressing/unisex salons, one in Huntingdon and the other in the town of St Neots. It is our 25th anniversary.

Robert Goddard Ltd

Robert Goddard is an independent designer clothing retailer supplying the finest selection of menswear and womenswear in Huntingdon. The go-to destination for all your clothing needs. Exceptional quality and service guaranteed.

EACS Ltd

Morrisons plc

Employer of the Year

EPM Ltd

Education support service provider, specialising in HR, payroll and pensions services.

EACS Ltd

SF Engineering Food Processing Solutions

Zitko

Based in St Neots, Zitko Consulting is a national fire and security recruitment specialist; helping the UK's leading security organisations source top talent for permanent and contract positions.

Family Business of the Year

B&H Digital

Specialist providers of digital print, litho print, exhibition materials, promotional merchandise and branded clothing

Le Mark Group Ltd

Le Mark is a number one supplier in the arts and entertainment industry. We have four specialist divisions supplying tapes, labels, performance floors and crew wear around the world.

E.W. Elphick & Sons Ltd

Elphicks is a unique family furniture retail business, combining all aspects of furniture for the home, including flooring and interiors. Offering a home design service and a fabulous shopping experience.

Floored By Ian (FBI)

Supply and fit of all types of floor coverings

Medium Business of the Year

Ensors Chartered Accountants

Ensors is one of East Anglia's leading firms of independent chartered accountants and business advisors providing a comprehensive range of services for businesses and individuals.

Heritage Will Writers

We're East Anglia's leading dedicated will writing service, serving thousands of clients. In addition to wills, we offer lasting powers of attorney, probate, document storage, trusts and property ownership changes.

TRB Lightweight Structures Ltd

New Business of the Year

Harveys of Ramsey

Bridal boutique selling bridal gowns, bridal accessories, bridesmaid gowns, prom and special occasion dresses.

Cambridge Support Ltd

Cloud technology specialists providing IT support and Cloud solutions.

The Barbers Den

Front Door Homes

Revolutionising the way people buy and sell their home. Dismissing the outdated modal and method of charging vendors a percentage of the house we believe in no commission, only fixed fees that do not overcharge our customers saving them thousands while also providing better service than a 'normal' high street agent. We are open 24/7 as we know customs have questions.

Small Business of the Year

Safety Rocks Ltd

Safety Rocks Ltd works with organisations of all sizes to provide award-winning, engaging, professional, bespoke, health, safety, environmental, quality and management training solutions which enable organisations to manage risk

Pathognomics Ltd

Pathognomics is a digital histopathology laboratory based in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire that offers a full service from dissection to reporting through personalised solutions catered to your specialist and general histopathology reporting needs; to manage excess work, backlogs, uncovered specialist reporting, research, and private work.

Aprenda Ltd

Montagu Physio Clinc

Private chartered physiotherapy clinic

Zitko

Butcher Bayley Architects Ltd

BBA is a small practice with big experience. We offer a full service for projects of all sizes, from site master-planning right through to interior design.

Supporting Young People Award

Molbys Ltd

Morrisons plc

Cambridge Regional College

Cambridge Regional College is a leading further education college, focused on meeting the needs of individuals, local businesses and the wider community by providing high quality training and progression routes. We have an impressive 96 per cent of students who go on to further education or employment.

Encocam Ltd

The Judges' Award

To be announced on the night

Business of the Year

To be announced on the night