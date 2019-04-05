The Hunts Post Business Awards launch and Huntingdonshire Business Fair. Pictures: ROB MORRIS The Hunts Post Business Awards launch and Huntingdonshire Business Fair. Pictures: ROB MORRIS

Past winners and representatives from local businesses and business organisations all came together to hear about the entry and judging process before a networking event and business fair at the venue.

Joe Quinn, events manager at Archant, publisher of the Hunts Post, welcomed guests and explained the background to the awards and talked about why they are important for businesses.

He also said that past nominees and winners were able to use the awards as a selling and marketing tool.

Mr Quinn said: The Huntingdonshire Business Fair enabled us to meet so many amazing local businesses and has been a great opportunity for them to meet our sponsors and learn more about the entry process.

“Our awards recognise and celebrate the very best in businesses from Huntingdonshire and speaking with so many of them, I was astonished by the passion, the energy and vision they have.

Susan Bedlow, economic development manager at Huntingdonshire District Council, said: “Huntingdonshire District Council is proud to have been one of the founding sponsors of the Huntingdonshire Business Awards from the outset some 22 years ago. This event provides the best local opportunity to showcase the diversity and dynamism of the businesses that make up our local economy, to celebrate their success and the contribution of the high calibre people who make such corporate achievement possible.”

Richard Smith, general manager from SF Engineering Food Processing Solutions also presented at the event. The company won the 2018 Business of the Year Award, Training and Development Award and Employee of the Year Award.

Lead business awards judge and chief executive of the Chamber of Commerce, John Bridge, was on hand to launch the awards.

The launch took place alongside the annual Hunts Business Fair, the district’s largest free business-to-business networking event. Firms from across the county came together for a day of networking and business promotion.

This year’s Hunts Post Business Awards ceremony will be held on November 1 at the Burgess Hall, in St Ives. The deadline for entries is September 2.

Information about the entry process and the categories available can be found online at: www.huntsbusinessawards.co.uk.

