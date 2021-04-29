Published: 10:44 AM April 29, 2021

CCC chairman, Cllr Mac McGuire with The Hunts Post and the time capsule at Alconbury Weald. - Credit: TIM GEORGE

A time capsule has been buried at Alconbury Weald to mark the opening of the new county council headquarters.

Cambridgeshire County Council chairman, Cllr Mac McGuire buried the capsule, which contained a copy of The Hunts Post, on April 22.

He was accompanied by CCC chief executive Gillian Beasley and Paul Hutchinson, from construction firm R G Carter. A time-lapse video of the new building being constructed has also been put together.

The time capsule is filled with postcards from council staff, councillors and school children describing life during the pandemic and people's hopes for Cambridgeshire in 25 years’ time. It also includes the front pages from newspapers in Cambridgeshire.

The Hunts Post and other items were buried in the time capsule at Alconbury Weald. - Credit: TIM GEORGE

Face masks and a home testing kit were also included to show some of the elements of living during a pandemic in 2020/21.

You may also want to watch:

The time capsule has been buried in the staff seating area outside of the new headquarters with an engraved slab marking its position.

“This time capsule gives us an opportunity to show staff, councillors and the public in 2046 what life was like in 2021 during a pandemic and our hopes and dreams for the future, said Cllr McGuire.

The new HQ building is set to open in late summer 2021.















