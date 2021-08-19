Published: 4:00 PM August 19, 2021

Adult Book: Scoff By Pen Volgar - Reviewed by Teresa Knight.

In this interesting and enjoyable voyage through British Food and it's place in our social history, Pen Volger not only educates but feeds us too, as the book also contains recipes for you to try such as brown bread ice cream and parkin.

The chapters are concise and thoughtfully titled so you don't have to read from start to finish but can easily dip into a section that takes your fancy, like a classic cheese fondue, tasting areas that interest you.

From our relationship with tea, to the cutlery we use and the history of sandwiches, Pen Volgar highlights the British and their food habits and we are left with a bit more understanding that our history has been constructed on much more than politics, wars and bricks and mortar.

I really enjoyed the author's passion for all things food although I think I may give the nettle soup a miss!

Children's Book: The Last Bear by Hannah Gold - Reviewed by Rachel Patterson

There are no bears on bear island - at least, that is what April's father told her as they prepared to follow his research there for six months.

But as April's curiosity peaks, and her hopes of spending time with her ever-preoccupied father begin to dim, she decides to explore the island for herself.

To her surprise, she discovers a real life polar bear with its paw caught in plastic, injured and starving.

A truly heartwarming story of finding friendship in the most unexpected of places, and the bond that can develop between humans and animals.

With beautiful illustrations by Levi Pinfold and an even more beautiful message to open our eyes to the world around us, this is a book that will melt your heart no matter your age.

This is local author Hannah Gold’s debut, and I personally can’t wait to see what she does next! A fantastic, bear hug of a book with a heart of gold.















