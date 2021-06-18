Published: 12:45 PM June 18, 2021

The Hunts Post has teamed up with Waterstones in St Neots to bring you weekly book reviews.

Each week, book reviewers will bring you one adult and one children's' book.

When The Sky Falls by Phil Earle - review by Jacqui Howchin.

"An extraordinary WWII story. It’s 1941 and Joseph has been sent to live with ‘Mrs F’ in the heart of London. She has no time for children, her only love being the zoo that she looks after and its last remaining big animal a silverback Gorilla named Adonis.

Joseph is full of anger and this spills out in the classroom where he has to deal with wicked children and an even more wicked headmaster. Over time though the bond he forms with Adonis helps him to overcome his own demons and connect with everyone around him.

This is so much more than a children’s book. It is a ultimately a story about loss and learning to overcome it and move on. It has scenes of utter drama that will make you gasp and passages that will break your heart and make you weep.

This is the ‘Goodnight Mr Tom’ for this generation and deserves ‘children’s classic’ status. It is raw, passionate and dramatic and one of the most accomplished children’s stories I have read in a long time."

Box 88 by Charles Cumming - review by Teresa Knight

"From the ending of the Cold War to the current day this intricately written thriller by Charles Cumming is well worth a look.

Box 88 itself is a shadowy organisation on the margins of MI5 and the CIA, we follow Lachlan Kite from his initial recruitment to his life now with a wife and a baby on the way.

From the shadow of the Lockerbie bombing, to the bizarre process of MI5 today trying to prove Box 88 exists we are drawn in to a secret world beyond the margins of the normal espionage world.

Told deftly with a mixture of the past and present, this is a worthy successor to any John Le Carre fan and will keep you intrigued from start to finish, I only hope this is the first of many featuring the interesting and intriguing Mr Kite."















