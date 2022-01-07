Review
Hunts Post Child Book Review: Last Kids on Earth by Max Brallier
Jacqui Howchin
- Credit: WATERSTONES ST NEOTS
Meet Jack Sullivan - a self-described as a late-blooming, slow-developing 13-year-old who has so far survived the zombie apocalypse by hiding out in his treehouse.
Overnight Jack’s life has become like the plot of a video game and he has come up with his own plans to attain success in this new world.
Abandoned by his foster family, Jack sets out to find his best friend battling all sorts of monsters and zombies on the way.
He is brave and resourceful and his escapades are hilarious - a bit like The Simpsons meets The Walking Dead in the first book of a new monster adventure series.
Fans of Wimpy Kid, Tom Gates, Barry Loser and Dogman will love accompanying Jack on his mission to become the post-apocalyptic action hero.
With brilliant, action-filled illustrations, The Last Kids on Earth will captivate even the most reluctant readers. Perfect for zombie-hunters of eight years and upwards.
Most Read
- 1 Serious case review launched into death of Teddie Mitchell
- 2 ‘One of the worst cases I’ve ever seen’ - detective on Teddie Mitchell murder
- 3 Parish councillor dies in ‘freak accident’
- 4 Ram raiders smash their way into Nisa
- 5 Murdered 11-week-old Teddie Mitchell was a 'totally broken baby'
- 6 Editor's Comment: Kane Mitchell was a sadistic bully who showed no remorse
- 7 Concerns that section of Great Ouse Valley riverbank is collapsing due to A14 work
- 8 New year arrivals at Hinchingbrooke and Peterborough City hospitals
- 9 Drink spiking in St Ives is 'not taken seriously enough' says concerned dad
- 10 Mayor meets haulage chiefs over driver shortage