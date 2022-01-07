News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Review

Hunts Post Child Book Review: Last Kids on Earth by Max Brallier

Logo Icon

Jacqui Howchin

Published: 4:00 PM January 7, 2022
The Last Kids on Earth by Max Brallier is our Child's Book of the Week.

The Last Kids on Earth by Max Brallier is our Child's Book of the Week. - Credit: WATERSTONES ST NEOTS

Meet Jack Sullivan - a self-described as a late-blooming, slow-developing 13-year-old who has so far survived the zombie apocalypse by hiding out in his treehouse.

Overnight Jack’s life has become like the plot of a video game and he has come up with his own plans to attain success in this new world.

Abandoned by his foster family, Jack sets out to find his best friend battling all sorts of monsters and zombies on the way.

He is brave and resourceful and his escapades are hilarious - a bit like The Simpsons meets The Walking Dead in the first book of a new monster adventure series.

Fans of Wimpy Kid, Tom Gates, Barry Loser and Dogman will love accompanying Jack on his mission to become the post-apocalyptic action hero.

With brilliant, action-filled illustrations, The Last Kids on Earth will captivate even the most reluctant readers. Perfect for zombie-hunters of eight years and upwards.


Most Read

  1. 1 Serious case review launched into death of Teddie Mitchell
  2. 2 ‘One of the worst cases I’ve ever seen’ - detective on Teddie Mitchell murder
  3. 3 Parish councillor dies in ‘freak accident’
  1. 4 Ram raiders smash their way into Nisa
  2. 5 Murdered 11-week-old Teddie Mitchell was a 'totally broken baby'
  3. 6 Editor's Comment: Kane Mitchell was a sadistic bully who showed no remorse
  4. 7 Concerns that section of Great Ouse Valley riverbank is collapsing due to A14 work
  5. 8 New year arrivals at Hinchingbrooke and Peterborough City hospitals
  6. 9 Drink spiking in St Ives is 'not taken seriously enough' says concerned dad
  7. 10 Mayor meets haulage chiefs over driver shortage
Books
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kane Mitchell and Lucci Smith

Murder of baby boy will be focus of two-part 24 Hours in Police Custody

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
A crash that happened Tuesday October 2, on Hinchingbrooke Park Road

Call for action over safety fears at new Hinchingbrooke junction

Julian Makey

person
Teddie Mitchell died on November 11 2019 after being in intensive care for 11 days.

Death of 11-week-old Teddie Mitchell to feature in two-part 24 hours in...

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Award for Special Care Baby Unit

Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Care level at Hinchingbrooke's Special Care Baby Unit is recognised

Julian Makey

person