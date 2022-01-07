Review

The Last Kids on Earth by Max Brallier is our Child's Book of the Week. - Credit: WATERSTONES ST NEOTS

Meet Jack Sullivan - a self-described as a late-blooming, slow-developing 13-year-old who has so far survived the zombie apocalypse by hiding out in his treehouse.

Overnight Jack’s life has become like the plot of a video game and he has come up with his own plans to attain success in this new world.

Abandoned by his foster family, Jack sets out to find his best friend battling all sorts of monsters and zombies on the way.

He is brave and resourceful and his escapades are hilarious - a bit like The Simpsons meets The Walking Dead in the first book of a new monster adventure series.

Fans of Wimpy Kid, Tom Gates, Barry Loser and Dogman will love accompanying Jack on his mission to become the post-apocalyptic action hero.

With brilliant, action-filled illustrations, The Last Kids on Earth will captivate even the most reluctant readers. Perfect for zombie-hunters of eight years and upwards.



