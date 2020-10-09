The Government scheme, which is being administered through Huntingdonshire District Council, will enable certain groups of people who are required to isolate for 14 days after a positive test to apply for a £500 support payment.

The scheme is part of a nationwide push to provide a support payment to those who have been told to self-isolate by the NHS Test and Trace service on or after September 28, either because they have tested positive or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive.

In addition, to be eligible, people must be employed or self-employed and be unable to work from home and will lose income as a result; be currently in receipt of Universal Credit, Working Tax Credit, income-based Employment and Support Allowance, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income Support, Housing Benefit and or Pension Credit and have recourse to public funds.

Executive councillor for Community Resilience and Wellbeing, Cllr Simon Bywater, said: “It is now a legal duty for those who are contacted, either due to testing positive or being in close contact with someone who has tested positive, to complete this period of self-isolation.

“This scheme is in place to support residents who have suffered or will suffer financially because of their isolation period and therefore, I encourage those who meet the criteria outlined seek the support payment as soon as they are required to self-isolate.

“It is vital that we continue to do all that we are asked to stop the spread of coronavirus, and completing any required self-isolation period is a must, however residents shouldn’t be at a disadvantage by doing so.”

The Test and Trace Support Payment Scheme has been devised by Government with a set amount of funding available for the HDC to allocate. Residents must meet all criteria to be eligible for the support payment and will need to make a claim with within 14 days of the last day of their self-isolation.

Additionally, there is a discretionary element of the support payment scheme, with set Government criteria, allowing applications from those who are awaiting decisions on their benefit applications. To apply, residents should visit www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/testandtracesupport.