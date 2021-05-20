Published: 3:39 PM May 20, 2021

The parkruns in St Neots and Huntingdon are expected to return at the end of June. - Credit: Parkrun.org

Parkruns are expected to make a come-back within the next few weeks after a break caused by the coronavirus lockdown.

Talks are taking place with national parkrun organisers which could bring a return of the sport - which attracts hundreds of participants on Saturdays - to St Neots and Huntingdon where Huntingdonshire District Council is a key landowner.

Mayor of St Neots, Cllr Stephen Ferguson, co-event director at the town’s run at Pocket Park, in St Neost, said he expected the event to resume soon, although they may not meet the June 5 target date which organisers hoped for. However, it is thought the events could be back by the end of June.

“It is a question of dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s,” Cllr Ferguson said.

“I have no issue with the way the district council has been dealing with it, especially if it is a matter of public safety.”

Like other sporting events which involved public gatherings, the 5K parkruns were called off because of the Covid regulations.

National parkrun organisers have been in discussion with landowners, such as the district council, about bringing the free community events back, but have raised concerns about delays.

An announcement on the resumption of the runs is expected on Friday (May 21).

Cllr Ferguson said a decision needed to be finalised with landowners, which in St Neots’ case included the town and district councils.

“I do feel very supported by the landowners and I am optimistic it will come back,” he said.

Cllr Ferguson said the parkruns were designed to fit into a template so they all followed the same form and happened at the same time, with organisers being wary about making changes to the format in order to restart the event.

He said that youth versions of the parkruns had already resumed.

The Huntingdon event takes place at Hinchingbrooke Park which is also owned by the district council.

Co-event director Stuart Ainsworth said national organisers wanted to create a “critical mass” of 85 per cent of the 550 or so runs being ready to go, but were unlikely to achieve this by the June 5 date.

He felt June 26 was a possible start date. Mr Ainsworth said organisers wanted a mass restart for a number of reasons, including reducing travel by participants.

He said the Huntingdon group had around 9,000, runners, walkers and helpers on its books, with about 250-300 taking part in each event. The number and venue for the runs changed.

Mr Ainsworth said: “Our relationship with Huntingdonshire District Council since we started in 2013 has been absolutely fantastic.”

He said the template for the event meant they were exactly the same wherever they took place, at home or abroad.



