Huntingdon MP Jonathan Djanogly has given his support to the people of Ukraine in a message to The Hunts Post.

He said President Putin had "unleashed a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by land, sea and air" and described the invasion as a "premeditated and wholly unprovoked attack on a sovereign democratic state.

He said: "My thoughts are with the Ukrainian people and their President, whose defiance, courage and patriotism in the face of foreign aggression is inspiring."

He continued: "The UK and allies have been clear all along that there would be a severe cost for any further Russian military incursion into Ukraine.

"The UK – indeed, the world – cannot stand idly by whilst Russian troops lay siege to once peaceful European cities, whilst tanks tear through towns and missiles rain down on homes and hospitals.

"We have the moral duty to respond to these horrific acts, which are not only an attack on democracy and freedom in Eastern Europe but the very principles of the UN Charter."

Mr Djanogly went on to say it was only right that the UK and allies both intensify sanctions against Russia, its people and its financial institutions and continue to "support the courageous people of Ukraine in repelling the invasion", including through the provision of defensive weapons.

"I welcome that the UK has, for a number of years now, worked to support Ukraine's security and defence.

"The UK has trained more than 22,000 members of the Ukrainian army through Operation ORBITAL and, since 2019, assisted Ukraine to build up and sustain a naval capability.

"In the months prior to the invasion, the UK provided extra support in the form of 2000 anti-armour missiles, which the Ukrainians are now putting to good use. The UK has sent further military support to Ukraine since the invasion."

This week the Prime Minister announced that the UK was sending an additional £120 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, bringing the total amount of UK aid pledged this year to £220 million. The UK is also guaranteeing up to $500 million of loans to Ukraine through Multilateral Development Banks.

More than 1,000 British troops have been made ready to support NATO and allies in a humanitarian response in the region.



