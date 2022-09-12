The mayor of Huntingdon, Cllr David Landon Cole, said: "It is with the greatest sadness this evening that we have learnt of the passing of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Having served the nation with the utmost loyalty and devotion for 70 years, I hope that we as a town can come together during this period of mourning to reflect and remember our Monarch for all that she did and inspired and served in that time."

Godmanchester mayor, Cllr Dick Taplin. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Godmanchester mayor, Cllr Dick Taplin said: "Thursday, September 8 2022 was an incredibly sad one for us all. It seems almost impossible that someone who has been a constant in our lives for so long has died.

"I know that we were, perhaps subconsciously, expecting that this day would eventually come – but we will always have hoped that it would be at some other time, and well into the future. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is no longer with us and that leaves a gap in all our lives.

"The next few days and weeks will not be easy. There will be many changes for the population, and many in our towns will find themselves emotionally bereft.

"Thus, it is important that we do what we can to help our communities to mourn as they will need to, and that we are sensitive to their feelings.

"These coming days are about helping them and providing support, particularly for those who are alone and who have now lost one of the few fixtures in their life. That is our immediate role.

"In common with other towns, we will endeavour to provide a focus for those who wish to pay tribute to Her Late Majesty. Our church bells have tolled for the years of her life. There will be a Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving in due course, and we will ensure that everyone is involved and supported."

Cllr Philip Pope, Mayor of St Ives - Credit: HUNTS POST

St Ives mayor, Cllr Philip Pope said: "On behalf of the people of St Ives, we send our most sincere condolences to the Royal Family at this very sad time. For the majority of the population, we have never known a time when Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II wasn’t on the throne.

"She truly has been the constant in all our lives no matter what was happening in the World. She was there just as surely as the winds would blow and the waves would crash. She has carried us through so many difficulties as a country and she has served us with dignity and respect throughout her seventy plus years of selfless reign.

Her Majesty The Queen began her reign as the nations sweetheart and yesterday she concluded her reign as the nations grandmother. She will now and forever be encapsulated in the hearts and memories of the nation and she will be an everlasting reminder of what it means to devote your entire life to the service of your country.

"Thank you your majesty. May you now find everlasting happiness, reunited with your beloved husband Philip, both looking down on your eldest son with pride as he becomes King Charles III."

Cllr Ben Pitt, the mayor of St Neots. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Mayor of St Neots, Cllr Ben Pitt said: "I extend my heartfelt sympathy to the Royal Family on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"But it is not just her family and friends who are in mourning. The Queen was a mother-figure to us all - patient, generous, dignified and with an unwavering spirit of service.

"As we feel the loss of her passing, let us extend those same qualities to each other.

"Listening to the tributes pour in, it strikes me what an incredible impact she has had on our nation. As Winston Churchill said on the day of her Coronation, she is a "lady whom we respect because she is our Queen and whom we love because she is herself."

"70 years later, these feelings of respect and love from the people of St Neots, the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth have only become stronger. She will be deeply missed, and her name will be revered for Centuries to come."

Cllr Roger Brereton, mayor of Ramsey. - Credit: HUNTS POST

The Mayor of Ramsey, Cllr Roger Brereton, said: "The people of Ramsey along with the Town Council, express our deepest sympathy on the sad news of the passing of our Queen.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to her family. She dedicated her life to the service of her country. God bless the Queen. God save the King."



























