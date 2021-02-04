Published: 10:45 AM February 4, 2021

Antony Green, from Huntingdon, has donated plasma for the twentieth time to help with COVID research. - Credit: NHS

A man from Huntingdon has donated plasma for the twentieth time to help with COVID research, and become the highest donor in the East of England, and in the top five in England .

Anthony Green, a health and safety professional, donated at the donor centre on Long Road in Cambridge.

He recovered from COVID and is one of thousands of people donating antibody rich plasma, which might save the lives of other people with the disease.

Anthony said: “Although I wasn't hospitalised I spent two weeks in bed and was very poorly. It knocked the wind out of my sails.” “I discovered I had a very high level of antibodies and am just doing what I can to try to help.”

He added: “I have never seen a machine like the one they use for plasma. They take the blood in stages, filter the plasma and return the blood. I didn't feel anything throughout.”

“I started off coming fortnightly but am now up to weekly and will continue on as long as my antibody levels remain high enough."

More than 6000 people living in and around the Cambridge donor centre have already registered to donate convalescent plasma after having coronavirus.

The antibody-rich plasma of people who’ve had the disease might save the lives of people who struggle to develop their own immune response to the virus.

NHSBT is collecting plasma for new trials for older people or those with cancer, to treat them early in the course of the infection. Antibodies can stop the virus spreading and causing organ damage.

Professor Dave Roberts, associate medical director for Blood Donation at NHSBT, said: “More people than ever are now able to help – the time to donate is now.

We especially need donations from people in Cambridge who’ve had hospital care. Men who had hospital care are around six times more likely to have the high antibody levels which might save lives.”

All donations are tested for COVID antibodies. Men, black and Asian people, and people aged over 35, are more likely to have the high antibody levels needed for donation.

Nationally, more than 300,000 people have offered to donate and more than 60,000 donations have been taken.

People can register to donate online at www.nhsbt.nhs.uk



