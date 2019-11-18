The charity was set up in 1994 to support local voluntary and community groups throughout Huntingdonshire, which it does through a mixture of training, one-to-one mentoring, practical resources and networking opportunities. Back then it had 40 members. Today it has 115 member organisations, ranging from small community groups to large charities, community interest companies and town and parish councils.

It is a network of thousands of volunteers and staff who work to make Huntingdonshire a better place to live.

A few organisations have been members of Hunts Forum from the start. These include Beds & Cambs Rural Support Group, an advice and sign-posting service for people in rural areas, CARESCO, which provides a wide range of services to the local community in Sawtry, and Hunts Society for the Blind, a local charity dedicated to supporting people with sight impairment.

Hunts Forum CEO Julie Farrow wants to use this opportunity to celebrate the amazing work that its member organisations do.

She said: "We are proud of the collective impact the voluntary and community sector makes in our communities; and in this, our 25th year, we are proud of the role we play in ensuring that our communities are safe, healthy and vibrant. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who have dedicated their time to supporting others - staff, volunteers, trustees, funders and members. The strength of our Forum is the members. The strength of each member is the forum."

Hunts Forum will be kicking off a year of celebrations with its Volunteer Awards and AGM, which will take place on November 20 from 5:30pm at Huntingdon Town Hall. Anyone who is involved or interested in volunteering and community activities is invited; contact Jackie on:01480 420601 or email jackie@huntsforum.org.uk to book your free place.

www.huntsforum.org.uk to find out more about Hunts Forum's work.