Published: 9:00 AM July 11, 2021

Hunts cheers on England in the Euro 2020 final on July 11. - Credit: Charmain Thorpe, Charlie Andrews, Vicky Anne Gray

Huntingdonshire will be cheering on England when they play Italy at Wembley tonight in the nation’s biggest football match for 55 years.

The Hunts Post asked you on our Facebook page to send in some of your photos of how you’ve been cheering on Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions - and they’ve been fantastic so far!

We’d love to see your photos from tonight of you watching the big game with friends or family, whether it’s in your front room or in your local pub or club.

Please continue to comment under our post, which is pinned to the top of our Facebook page.

Oh, and we think...It’s coming home! Come on England!

