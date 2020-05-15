The fast-food chain, with restaurants in Wyboston, Huntingdon and St Ives, closed all of its branches across the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans of the take-away in our region were disappointed when it was announced that 15 restaurants were re-opening on a trial basis were none were in our area.

Now, bosses have said the plan is to re-open all of the UK destinations next month,

Paul Pomroy, chief executive officer of McDonald’s UK and Ireland, said: “Moving in step with Government guidelines, we plan to reopen all our Drive-Thrus by early June.

“The wellbeing of our employees, suppliers and delivery partners’ couriers is my top priority and we will only extend our plans at a pace that enables us to create a safe working environment for our teams.”