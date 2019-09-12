The Concorde display on Huntingdon ring road The Concorde display on Huntingdon ring road

The town took a series of top awards in the annual event - designed to improve the look of local towns and to get the community involved - when winners were announced at the Burgess Hall, in St Ives, on Tuesday.

Brian Thornton, president of Anglia in Bloom, said: "Each year we see more gold awards presented. They key to a successful campaign is communities working together, improving and making their neighbourhoods a better place to live, work and visit."

The quality of the cemeteries in Primrose Lane and Priory Road were outright winners, gaining a gold award in the section for small cemeteries.

Both Huntingdon and St Ives were awarded gold in the category for large towns but were pipped to the top spot by Dunstable.

One of the award-winning displays in The Waits, St Ives. Picture: CONTRIBUTED One of the award-winning displays in The Waits, St Ives. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Huntingdon also had double winners in the special awards section, with Hinchingbrooke Country Park emerging as the winner of the biodiversity award and the town also took the award for best local authority floral display.

The Moor group, from Huntingdon, won a silver gilt award in the urban community category, as did the town's Bloomfield Park in the small parks section.

Popular holiday resort Hunstanton was declared the best overall entry and was presented with the Anglia in Bloom trophy.

George Dawson, chairman of Anglia in Bloom, said: "Once again this year the Anglia region has bloomed with communities coming together to clear, clean and brighten their local environments.

"From small villages to large cities, residents have taken up the challenge to improve the visual aspects of their streets by making floral displays and clearing litter.

"Councils and local authorities have seen the value of this volunteer army and have found resources to support them. "

He added: "We are very proud to support entrants small and large and the standard of entries seen by the judges this year is testament to the fact that this region is a great place to live and work.

"We look forward to rewarding all entries with certificates and trophies and we know that the fantastic enthusiasm that is so evident in this region will bring even greater results in the future."

Judges also praised the support of long-term sponsors Amberol and patrons Notcutts.