On Sunday, residents in Buckden came together to enjoy an evening of festive fun at the Buckden Christmas market whilst watching the lights being switched on.

The winner of the Christmas raffle, Elliott Gill, turned on the lights alongside the St Neots Town Crier Ian Payne, Father Christmas and Princess Anna. Alongside the Round Table's Santa sleigh, Santa's grotto and a giant snowman, visitors enjoyed street food, mulled wine and shopping at the market stalls while children from Buckden Academy and Angel Voices sang carols.

In Ramsey, hundreds of people turned out to watch the 'light up Ramsey' event, with the Urban Dance Academy and the Abbey School performing arts group kicking off the event.

At the event, the mayor of Ramsey, Councillor Steve Corney, presented Reverend Richard Darmondy with the honorary freeman award for his services to the town. Cllr Corney said: "Well done Ramsey and well done to the Light up Ramsey committee for putting on this year's event. I was immensely proud and honoured to present Rev Richard Darmondy with the freedom of the town too. Richard has done so much for Ramsey and all of us in it at some point during his 20 years here."

Elliot Gill (centre) aged 9 who won the raffle to turn on the Christmas Lights. He is pictured with his mum Claire Gill and his dad Matt Gill

In St Ives, families gathered together for an evening of fun, as the town welcomed Father Christmas and Frosty the Snowman at their Christmas event.

Residents gathered at The Quay on Saturday to see the famous figures as they arrived on a snowboat accompanied by a herd of reindeers in kayaks.

The event was supported by the St Ives Scouts and Huntingdon Canoe Club having been piped ashore by St Ives Sea Scouts, they were then welcomed to the town by the town mayor, Councillor Daniel Rowe, and the macebearer, Fred King.

The group then had a short walkabout in town inspecting all the snowman in the shops, part of the Snowman Festival, before Father Christmas took his place in his own special grotto in the St Ives Corn Exchange.

Committee with The Town Crier, Father Christmas and Anna from Frozen.

ArtsFESt 2019 - an exhibition of art and photography - will be held in the St Ives Corn Exchange on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm on both days.

There will be a display of local talent including fine and quirky art, also jewellery, crafts and photography.