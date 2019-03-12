Huntingdonshire set for strong winds and heavy rain as weather warning is issued (Video)

Storm Gareth will bring a period of very strong and gusty winds this evening, with the inclement weather expected to last until tomorrow afternoon.

Winds will be strongest after midnight, with gusts of 60mph in some exposed areas and 50mph inland, before easing later.

In addition to the strong winds, Storm Gareth will bring heavy rain for the East of England.

Gareth is the third storm to be named this year, after Erik in February and Freya earlier this month.

The Met Office has warned travellers that some bus and train services may be affected, with some journeys taking longer than usual.