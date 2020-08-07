Thanks to funding from the Cambridgeshire Community Foundation, the Huntingdonshire Community Group’s Covid 19 Response Team has started their summer holiday programme for local children.

The group’s founder Councillor Patrick Kadewere said “The Covid-19 lockdown has been hard on us all, especially the children within our community.

“Not only have children been missing their schools and friends but many haven’t been able to go out during this period due to isolating or shielding family members.

“We would usually be starting our summer sports programmes now however we had to rethink our plans this year.

“We have been very lucky to receive some funding from the Cambridgeshire Community Foundation which has already been providing food parcels to local families and is now being used for our summer youth projects.

Families who may be struggling over the summer, should contact the team on: 07546432183 or: huntingdonshirecommunitygroup.com