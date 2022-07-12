The New Sun Inn in Kimbolton is now open and visitors can enjoy some alfresco dining. - Credit: WELLS & CO

Staff at the The New Sun Inn, in Kimbolton, are looking forward to welcoming back locals to the village pub after some major transformation work.

The pub, situated on the High Street, has had a complete refurbishment inside and out, including new comfy seating and furnishings, and a newly configured garden space. Guests can also relax on the large enclosed patio and enjoy some alfresco dining over the summer.

Naomi Abbott, landlady of the pub, said: “I’m so excited to be able to reopen The New Sun Inn. I know just how popular this pub can be and with a complete new look and feel to the place, we wanted to give the people of Kimbolton a pub they can be proud of and we’ve achieved just that.”

Chris Reed, retail development manager at Wells & Co, said: “The refurbishment has taken this pub to a new level and will wow over the locals. Naomi has more than 20 years hospitality experience and we know this pub will be hugely popular.”

