Tributes paid to Prince Philip from across Huntingdonshire

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 2:50 PM April 9, 2021   
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh in Rotorua, New Zealand, during her Silver Jubilee tour

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh in Rotorua, New Zealand, during her Silver Jubilee tour. - Credit: PA

Church bells were tolled 99 times and council flags flown at half-mast in tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, who died today April 9, at the age of 99.

Members of the Ramsey Town Council in a Facebook post said: “Ramsey Town Council would like to express their deepest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen, members of the Royal Family and the extended members of the Royal Household on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh.  

“He dedicated his life to serving the nation in particular supporting the Queen since her Accession in 1952. He has been patron, president or member of more than 750 organisations of which the Duke of Edinburgh Award may be best known by members of our communities. 

Princess Anne with her father, the Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Elizabeth, and Prince Charles, in the

Princess Anne with her father, the Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Elizabeth, and Prince Charles, in the grounds of Clarence House, their London residence. - Credit: PA

“The United Kingdom will forever be grateful for all that he has done both at home and abroad. 

“Over the coming days I will promote an electronic book of condolence once I have the link. 

“May he rest in peace.” 

MORE: Obituary: Prince Philip - a life of service

St Neots Town Council Mayor Stephen Ferguson has also paid tribute, saying the Duke of Edinburgh will be "sorely missed".  

Councillor Ferguson said: “It is with deep sadness to hear the news today of the death of The Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip, who served and supported his country with the upmost dedication and distinction.  

“A much-loved member of our monarchy who will be sorely missed. 

“I am saddened to hear of the death of The Duke of Edinburgh and would like to offer my sincerest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the whole Royal Family, on behalf of the residents of St Neots. 

“As a mark of respect our union flags will be flown at half-mast at our council offices and town greens.” 

St Neots Parish Church have also paid tribute by tolling a bell 99 times just after 1pm in remembrance of Philip. 

In a Facebook post the church said: “In memory of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (and, inter alia, sometime Chancellor of the University of Cambridge), whose death was announced this morning, our tenor bell was tolled 99 times just after 1pm. 

“It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. 

“Our deepest sympathies are with the Royal Family at this time.” 

Cambridgeshire Police have also paid tribute and in a Facebook post Chief Constable Nick Dean said: “His Royal Highness was a naval war hero who bravely served this country through the military and then for more than 70 years as the husband of our monarch, Queen Elizabeth. 

“Prince Philip was an example of how to conduct your life in service of the public and showed huge dedication to both Queen and country. His contribution to this country will never be forgotten. 

“Our thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen at this time and also Prince Philip’s family and friends. 

Councillor Patrick Kadewere from Huntingdonshire District Council also said: “Sending heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the passing of her Husband HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. 

“My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal family at this very sad time.” 

