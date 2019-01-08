South Cambridgeshire MP Heidi Allen. Picture: CONTRIBUTED South Cambridgeshire MP Heidi Allen. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

More than 210 MPs from five parties have signed the letter, which urges Theresa May to set out a “mechanism” that would prevent a no deal Brexit from taking place.

The signatories claim leaving the EU without a formal deal would be harmful to manufacturing and “would cause unnecessary economic damage”.

The letter was put forward by Jack Dromey, Labour member for Birmingham, Erdington, and Dame Caroline Spelman, Conservative member for Meridian.

It reads: “Leaving the EU without a deal would cause unnecessary economic damage. Trading on World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms would instantly make our manufacturers less competitive and make it very difficult for the industry to justify producing goods in the UK for export.

“Leaving without a deal would make continued investment in UK manufacturing a real challenge for global firms, when they have plants in other European locations. Without continued investment and confidence in the UK manufacturing sector, thousands of jobs across the country will be put at immediate risk.”

The letter said that the MPs were “united in their determination” that the UK should not leave the EU without a deal in place, adding they believed a mechanism to prevent a no deal Brexit would have the support of the majority of parliamentarians.

The letter comes as a fresh round of debate about Mrs May’s proposed withdrawal bill takes place in the House of Commons. A vote on the terms of the deal is scheduled to take place next week.

A vote had been due to take place in early December but Mrs May opted to postpone the proceedings at the last minute amid widespread opposition from members of parliament and fears that it would be voted down.

Speaking on Monday, Dame Caroline said the prime minister had invited signatories of the letter to meet with her at Downing Street to discuss a way forward.