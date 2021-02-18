Published: 10:08 AM February 18, 2021

A mobile gym is coming to Huntingdonshire in just a few weeks.

Liam Rushmer, the owner of Fitness Rush based in Old Hurst, has invested in a mobile gym with two other personal trainers who work as part of his team.

The mobile gym has cost nearly £100,000 to create and includes a running machine, a water rower, weights and more.

A mobile gym is coming to Huntingdonshire in just a few weeks

Liam said: “I came up with the idea of a mobile gym in 2019 way before the pandemic, but I couldn’t fund it.

“But investors have come in now so I restarted the idea in 2020 and then they started building in October.

“It will be finished in March and everything in there is top of the range, I have used a company called water rower, who make rowers but also make other kit.

“There is air conditioning within there and heating, and the lights light up within random patterns.

“There is adjustable dumbells in there which go up to 32 kg, I designed everything in there.”

The mobile gym is aimed at people who don’t like going to big gyms or can't leave their homes due to disability.

Members from one household are only allowed in at a time, and it is £5 extra from each member of that family to participate.

The gym will operate within a five-mile radius of PE28 3AG which is where Fitness Rush is located, but there is a charge for the mobile gym to come further afield.

Liam hopes he can bring these prices down, once the idea has gained success and there is need for more of them.

Liam is encouraging businesses with employees to sign up, and said: “We would love to improve their physical and mental health through bespoke personal training directly from our mobile gym van, delivered to your doorstep.

“It can improve cognitive skills, increase brain function, boost output and bring your work force together.”

If you would like to find out more about the gym and the pricing structure, there is more information on the website.

To find out more visit: http://www.fitnessrushmobile.co.uk/