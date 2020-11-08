Huntingdon mayor, Cllr Karl Webb at the Thinking Soldier in Huntingdon. Huntingdon mayor, Cllr Karl Webb at the Thinking Soldier in Huntingdon.

New Huntingdon mayor, Cllr Karl Webb, attended the war memorial this morning (Sunday) to pay respect on behalf of Huntingdon Town Council.

Earlier this week, Cllr Webb encouraged people to “remember at home” by decorating poppies to be placed in their windows.

He said: “We are saddened that we cannot invite guests or members of the community to gather at the War Memorial, so we are asking you to Remember at Home.

As there will be no service on Sunday, a recording of the mayor and a small civic party laying a wreath at the Thinking Soldier will be uploaded on the town council’s website and social media pages.

You may also want to watch: