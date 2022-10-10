Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
'Exciting projects' awarded funding from Huntingdonshire Local History Society

Alexander Gilham

Published: 3:34 PM October 10, 2022
Winners and attendees at Huntingdonshire Local History Society's annual Goodliff Awards Presentation Evening.

Museums, archives and organisations have celebrated winning a Goodliff Grant at Huntingdonshire Local History Society's presentation evening.

The society's president, David Cozens MBE, presented the grants to individuals and representatives during the awards ceremony at Huntingdon Town Hall on October 6.

The grants are awarded to support groups seeking financial support for "exciting" projects that will benefit the community by promoting the district's history.

Caroline Clifford, HLHS Vice-Chairman & Goodliff Administrator, said: "Since 1996, the Society has given financial support to over 200 projects which promote the history of Huntingdonshire, including activities in schools, the purchase, preservation and display of artefacts and documents, research and publication both in print and online."

The award scheme was started thanks to a generous bequest to the society by founder member Phyllis Goodliff, with 2022 the 25th anniversary of the award.

This year, there were an "unprecedented" number of applicants with projects ranging from researching Huntingdonshire convicts to buying 'Victorian' scientific equipment.

Cromwell Museum Trust, Huntingdon BID and Godmanchester Museum were just some of the winners.

For a complete list of the successful applicants selected for a Goodliff Award, visit www.huntslhs.org.uk/?page_id=68.


Heritage
Huntingdon News

