Huntingdonshire District Council is urging householders to check its website for information so bins are put out on the correct day and rubbish is dispose of safely.

HDC is one of only 41 per cent of authorities in England continuing to operate a full garden waste services and one of the 19 per cent offer residents the bulky waste service, according to the latest statistics from Larac.

HDC has said it wants to minimise the impact on recycling and waste collections and are still able to offer services for general waste (grey bin and blue sacks), dry recycling (blue bin) and garden waste (green bin).

Executive councillor for operations and environment, Marge Beuttell, said; “I am incredibly proud of the efforts the operations team are putting in to continue delivering a fully operational service.

“We know that street sweeping and street cleansing are not operating normally in 80 per cent of local authorities and despite seeing a greater volume of recycling, household and garden waste due to social distancing and more people at home we are coping at the moment.”

During this time we do appreciate the help and support from residents and would like to ensure that we are all following some simple steps.”

Make sure you:

· Wash the handles of your bin when you put it out for collection and ensure you wash your hands when you have retrieved your bin;

· Put your bin out with the handle facing the road;

· Save any additional general waste until your next collection. Only waste within the grey and green bins will be collected;

· Only put your bin out when it is full.

There is also advice if anyone in the home is self-isolating or is confirmed to have coronavirus.

· Personal waste (such as used tissues) and disposable cleaning cloths can be stored securely within disposable rubbish bags. These bags should be placed into another bag, tied securely and kept separate from other waste.

This should be put aside for at least 72 hours before being put in your usual external household waste bin.

Other household waste can be disposed of as normal.

Easter Bin Collection Dates.

There will be no changes to the scheduled bin collection days as crews will be working on Good Friday and Easter Monday. View the bin collection calendar for your property at: www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/bins.