One Leisure centres across Huntingdonshire were finally able to reopen their doors on Saturday after the coronavirus lockdown.

The gym areas have a one-way in and out system and members must book their sessions before attending the gym, with a maximum capacity of 30 members at any one time.

Every other machine has been wrapped in cling film, to ensure social distancing. There is also hand sanitizer stations throughout the gym and all equipment must be cleaned down after use.

A spokesman for One Leisure said: ““The first phase will focus on fitness and will include gym and indoor fitness classes. Phase two will include the reopening of swimming pools from September.

“Our centre opening times are staying the same but you need to book your session before you attend. We’ve created timed booking slots for all activities including the gym to help our teams manage the number of people in our centres.”