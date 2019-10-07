Kimbolton Medical Centre was ranked the best of the 89s surgeries in Cambridgeshire that took part in the survey.

The survey asked patients to rank how easy it was to book an appointment, how helpful they found the receptionists, and how much they trusted their doctor.

The survey was managed by Ipsos MORI, an independent research agency which administered the survey on behalf of NHS England.

At the Kimbolton Medical Centre, more than 97 per cent felt their doctor listened to them, while 95 per cent said they were treated with care and concern.

Some 99 per cent said reception staff were helpful and said their overall experience of the surgery was good.

The surgeries worst result was for confidence and trust in the doctors, but it was still scored at 88 per cent.

Compared to the whole of England, Kimbolton Medical Centre came 55th out of 6,859 surgeries.

The data was gathered from 138 surveys that were completed and sent back, with more than half of the people who were sent the survey completing it.

Everyone who took the survey said they were involved as much as they wanted to be in decisions about their care and treatment during their last general practice appointment.

A spokesman for the surgery said: "Working in today's complex and ever changing health environment places many demands on local GP surgeries. Excellent patient care remains our top priority at all times and we are fortunate to have an amazing team who always put the patient first. We are therefore delighted to have ranked so highly in the GP Patient Survey 2019, having received recognition and praise from the people that matter to us most, our patients."

Swavesey Surgery and Moat House Surgery in Warboys were both also ranked second and third best in the county.

The Swavesey Surgery was also ranked 77th in England, and the Moat House Surgery in Warboys, was ranked 139th nationally.

To see how your doctors surgery ranked visit: https://www.gp-patient.co.uk.