A Huntingdonshire driving range wants to thank service men and women. - Credit: American Golf Driving Range

A Huntingdonshire golf driving range wants to thank service men and women.

American Golf, a driving range based in Hemingford Abbots is inviting all Defence Discount Service card holders to join them, to claim 100 complimentary range balls plus free club hire, between November 11 and November 14.

Members of the Armed Forces community and veterans can visit with their friends and families, taking advantage of the offer and enjoying the full range of facilities available at American Golf.

Martin Robinson, Regional Leisure Manager at American Golf said: “American Golf is passionate about helping both active and retired servicemen and women.

“We actively support the On Course Foundation as they champion the recovery of wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans through golf, and we wanted to add to this ahead of Remembrance Sunday by giving our local Armed Forces community and veterans a special thank you.

You may also want to watch:

“We’d like to encourage as many Defence Discount Service card holders down to the complex as possible - no booking required.”

Perfectly equipped for golfers of all ages and abilities, the newly refurbished American Golf driving range boasts Toptracer technology in all 28 floodlit, undercover bays, 2 custom fitting studios with GC QUAD launch monitors and an outdoor putting green.

The complex is also home to a fully stocked American Golf retail outlet featuring a huge range of clubs, clothing, footwear and equipment from big brands including Stromberg, Benross and Titleist.

American Golf has 96 retail stores across the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, while also offering delivery to countries across Europe.

For more information on American Golf Hemingford Abbots please visit the Driving Range americangolf.co.uk and follow @aghemingford on Facebook and Instagram.

To find out everything American Golf has to offer please visit www.americangolf.co.uk.