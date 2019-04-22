Crews from Huntingdon raised £634 at a car wash held in March, while the team from Papworth station raised £510.

Overall, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service raised £5,094 for the charity, which helps to continue providing support to the fire service community, including retired firefighters.

For more than 75 years the charity has given support and rehabilitation help to serving and retired members of fire and rescue staff and their families.

Crews from stations around the county dug out their buckets and sponges and welcomed people with all manner of vehicles, from cars and vans to children's bikes and mobility scooters to raise money. The community came out in force to show their support for the crews.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service's chief fire officer, Chris Strickland, said: “I'd like to say a big 'thank you' to everyone who has supported our events. This is a fantastic total to raise and we continue to be amazed by the generosity of the public and local businesses when we host these events. It really is very much appreciated.

“The support from these events makes a massive difference to the charity, which does some great work supporting fire service staff and their families, from our own service and others across the country. The charity relies solely on donations so the support given this month by everyone is very welcome.”

There are lots of ways to support the Fire Fighters Charity, from taking vehicles to the car washing events, to donating clothing to the charity textile recycling banks and to taking on personal challenges. You can find out more about the charity by visiting www.firefighterscharity.org.uk.