Published: 4:34 PM September 1, 2021

A bag filled with ingredients for a two course meal were provided to more than 80 Huntingdonshire families. - Credit: HANNAH TUCK

More than 80 Huntingdonshire families received a school meal bag each week through the six-week summer holiday.

Funding came via Huntingdonshire District Council and the Trussell Trust Godmanchester Foodbank.

Plus there was support from Godmanchester Co-op and sixth form students from St Peter's School, in Huntingdon.

Bag filled with ingredients and kitchen equipment for a fun and an easy two-course meal, including a drink, were provided to more than 80 Huntingdonshire families during the summer holiday.

Ingredients within the bags - Credit: Hannah Tuck

In total,121 adults and 247 children over the six weeks have enjoyed cooking and eating 2208 meals together.

Hannah Tuck, member pioneer for the Godmanchester Co-Op said: “This may be the last week for this summer but it’s most definitely not the end!

“Everyone involved has been crucial to its success. Thank you doesn’t seem enough. There are incredibly kind people in our community.

“We all enjoyed a celebration cake made by our friends at Pinnies Tea Room.”

12 recipe cards using Tom Kerridge and Marcus Rashford's Full Time Meals and Co-op desserts were professionally designed with QR codes for families to follow videos and information.

Some families took to social media to express their gratitude, on the ‘Summer Meals in a Bag’ Private Facebook group.

One said: "The Co-op home-made strawberry and coconut ice lollies are a big hit in our house. A great way to encourage my daughter to actually eat fruit!"

Another said: "My children are loving the summer meals in a bag. It's given us an amazing way to have fun together in the holidays. We look forward to the knock on the door every Friday with Bob the friendly delivery man from the Godmanchester Foodbank giving us our Co-op blue bag full of yummy recipes.”



