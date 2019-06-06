The proposal is part of Huntingdonshire District Council's business case to take a longer lease for the site in Huntingdon from the county council, which owns the freehold.The district council, which currently subsidises the country park at an annual loss of £70,000, said it wants to invest in the facilities, but first wants confirmation of continued control over the longer term. The county council has already rejected the idea of handing over the freehold, but will now consider a 99-year lease. But the county council will also consider the option of taking back ownership of the site, and has agreed to open up talks to explore