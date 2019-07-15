Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015

NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Proposed development at Area of land within the southern Brampton Road loop

Take notice that application is being made by Highways England, Mr Bayliss

For planning permission to: Drainage Attenuation Pond and Associated Infrastructure, to the South of Brampton Road

Local planning authority address: Huntingdonshire District Council

Any owner or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application should write to the Council within 21 days of the date of this notice.

Signatory: Mr Mike Sidebottom

Date: 17-07-2019

Statement of owners' rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners' rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease. Statement of agricultural tenants' rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants' security of tenure.

`Owner' means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years.

`Tenant' means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.