Published: 11:03 AM October 28, 2021

As part of the Covid-19 recovery plan for the district, the Huntingdonshire Community Group has been working in close partnership with Huntingdonshire District Council to support local people back into work, following the wave of redundancies caused by the pandemic.

The group’s founder, Cllr Patrick Kadewere said in a statement: “Our team have worked nonstop throughout the pandemic running the towns covid-19 response team, providing emergency food support, advice, referrals and planning to ensure longer term stability is found for those we support.

The British Army 158 Regiment The Royal Logistics Corps were at the Jobs Fair with Patrick Kadewere. - Credit: Patrick Kadewere.

“We are now moving into the recovery phase of our work so we are now setting up a new Job Club at Thongsley Fields Primary School.

“We launched the project after holding our first Jobs Fair at which we had more than 20 employers in attendance, including the British Army, Co-Op, Amazon, Hartford Mill, Glebe Farm Foods, Cambridgeshire Skills, Huntingdon Regional College, Lily Rose Care Cambridgeshire and more.

MM Flowers with Patrick Kadewere - Credit: Patrick Kadewere

“The event was well attended and we are very pleased at how our first Jobs Fair went and we hope to hold more in future.

You may also want to watch:

“CVs were given to employers, interviews booked, appointments made, and calls arranged for members of the public searching for employment. All in all the day was a great success and we look forward to organising the next one.”

Patrick Kadewere with Rebecca Rayner from Glebe Farm Foods - Credit: Patrick Kadewere

Executive Councillor for Community Resilience and Well-Being, Cllr Simon Bywater said: “We are fortunate to have so many excellent local businesses that offer high quality jobs and apprenticeships which many of them showcased at the Jobs Fair.

Visting Angels with Patrick Kadewere - Credit: Patrick Kadewere

“These fairs help to support our towns, villages and residents by developing the local workforce.”

Other organisations that were involved in the fair were A M Fresh Careers, The British Army, MM Flowers, Kickstart, Nando’s, Visiting Angels Cambridgeshire, Huntingdonshire District Council, Staffline Huntingdon and the Co-Op (Hannah’s GMC & Hunts Community.

NRC Recruitment and Events, Hunts Taxis, Hilton Meats and Voyage Care, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue, the Olmo Lounge, G’s Fresh, NRC Protection, Ace of Maids Cleaning and the National Careers Service.

For further information about this new service please email Huntingdonshire Community Group at: oxmoorjobclub@gmail.com or call or text Cllr Patrick Kadewere on 07546432183