Community group handed out 900 Christmas present after appeal

Huntingdonshire Community Group's Covid-19 response team handed out more than 900 presents in its Christmas appeal - Credit: Huntingdonshire Community Group

More than 900 Christmas presents were handed out in the Huntingdon area by the Huntingdonshire Community Group's Covid-19 response team.

There were more presents available for deserving people and groups, thanks to the generosity of donors to the annual festive appeal, despite the effects of the pandemic.

Founder Cllr Patrick Kadewere thanked donors, saying; "We are so pleased to have had support from local businesses to once again carry out our annual Christmas gift appeal.

"Due to increased support this year we were able to provide gifts to even more residents than last year."

Cllr Kadewere added: "Gifts have been provided to local children and families, young people in supported living, care homes, youth groups, community groups and our service users at the Oxmoor Community Fridge."

In addition to thanking donors, Cllr Kadewere thanked Huntingdon mayor Cllr Karl Webb for his support during the distribution of the gifts.