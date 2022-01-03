News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Community group handed out 900 Christmas present after appeal

person

Julian Makey

Published: 12:20 PM January 3, 2022
Updated: 12:29 PM January 3, 2022
Huntingdonshire Community Group Christmas appeal

Huntingdonshire Community Group's Covid-19 response team handed out more than 900 presents in its Christmas appeal - Credit: Huntingdonshire Community Group

More than 900 Christmas presents were handed out in the Huntingdon area by the Huntingdonshire Community Group's Covid-19 response team.

There were more presents available for deserving people and groups, thanks to the generosity of donors to the annual festive appeal, despite the effects of the pandemic.

Founder Cllr Patrick Kadewere thanked donors, saying; "We are so pleased to have had support from local businesses to once again carry out our annual Christmas gift appeal.

"Due to increased support this year we were able to provide gifts to even more residents than last year."

Cllr Kadewere added: "Gifts have been provided to local children and families, young people in supported living, care homes, youth groups, community groups and our service users at the Oxmoor Community Fridge."

In addition to thanking donors, Cllr Kadewere thanked Huntingdon mayor Cllr Karl Webb for his support during the distribution of the gifts.

Most Read

  1. 1 Cambridgeshire heroes recognised in New Year's Honours list
  2. 2 Murder of baby boy will be focus of two-part 24 Hours in Police Custody
  3. 3 Rail passengers warned of Covid-related cuts in services
  1. 4 Death of 11-week-old Teddie Mitchell to feature in two-part 24 hours in Police Custody
  2. 5 Hospital study shows daily capsules could help long Covid sufferers
  3. 6 Care level at Hinchingbrooke's Special Care Baby Unit is recognised
  4. 7 18 babies welcomed to the world on Christmas Day
  5. 8 St Ives Swimming Club ready for 2022 after closing 2021 in style
  6. 9 Hunts Post Review of the Year: October - December
  7. 10 Garage plans by Chorus Homes anger local residents
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kelso Lawrence

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Teenage driver dies yards from home in 2am crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Lateral flow Covid tests have proved popular as people test before Christmas and New Year's celebrations

Coronavirus

What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Road closed due to flooding, Sutton Gault, Ely Tuesday 28 December 2021. Picture by Terry Harris.

Cambs Live News | Gallery

Flooding forces closure of Cambridgeshire road

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
No insurance on McLaren 720S

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police seize £200,000 supercar for not being insured

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon