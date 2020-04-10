Clap for carers in Brampton Clap for carers in Brampton

Staff working on the frontline at Hinchingbrooke Hospital were joined by emergency services from across Cambridgeshire to clap for carers.

They joined thousands around the UK who stepped outside their front doors to applaud the NHS at 8pm last night (April 9).

Fire crews and police officers parked up their vehicles alongside nurses and doctors working tirelessly to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Flashing blue lights and horns sounded as the staff lined up outside the entrance to the site in Parkway Hinchingbrooke.

Clap for carers in Brampton Clap for carers in Brampton

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “This evening we joined our front line colleagues across Cambridgeshire at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

“We took part in the nationwide applause to show our appreciation for our colleagues in the NHS, and all of the key workers across the country.”

Hundreds shared the video posted on social media, giving their thanks and encouragement to Hinchingbrooke staff.

One comment read: “You are amazing. Simply amazing. We will never be able to thank you enough.”