Christmas events in Huntingdonshire this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 12:40 PM December 18, 2020   
Think local campaign, Christmas ladies on stilts. 

Think local campaign, Christmas ladies on stilts. - Credit: Huntingdonshire District Council

A list of Christmas events are happening in Huntingdonshire this weekend, starting Saturday December 19, to bring some festive cheer.  

In Huntingdon this weekend, in association with Huntingdon BID they will be providing walk-about acts ‘fairy on a Christmas tree stilt walker’ and ‘elf stilt walker’ musicians, balloon modeller and juggler, and more between 10.30am and 2.30pm. 

In St Ives, in association with One Leisure, on Sunday December 20 , Bridge Street will be home to a range of activities between 10:30 and 14:30, including, roast chestnuts and mulled wine provided by Floods Tavern, mince pies courtesy of Morrison’s St Ives, guess the sweeties in the jar’ competition and a Cycle to the North Pole’ using One Leisure’s Cyclone Bike with the opportunity to win a gym membership. 

In St Neots, in association with St Neots Town Council, Christmas light grant fund for high street businesses, ‘best dressed’ window competition for businesses, regular farmers market traders with the addition of Christmas stalls on December 19, from 8am till 4pm. 

Plus, carol singers on Thursdays and Saturdays in the town and the Market Square will also feature local businesses selling food and drinks throughout December. 

