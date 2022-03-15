Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Polish and British communities in Huntingdonshire combine to help Ukraine

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 10:56 AM March 15, 2022
Volunteers and workers with the donations they helped to package at a collection centre in Huntingdonshire.

Volunteers and workers with the donations they helped to package at a collection centre in Huntingdonshire. - Credit: Monika Wiacek

Businesses and individuals across Huntingdonshire helped organise a huge collection of items for Ukraine.

The main organiser, Daniel Guz, asked businesses for help, and the Polish Eunice Artisan Bakery, Universal Composite Doors, SOS Automotive and Hilton Food Group offered their services.

Volunteers and workers with the donations they helped to package at a Eunice Artisan Bakery warehouse in Huntingdon.

Volunteers and workers with the donations they helped to package at a Eunice Artisan Bakery warehouse in Huntingdon. - Credit: Cambridge Polish Community

The owner of the bakery, in Huntingdon, Marcin Laskowski, used the bakery's warehouse to store and collect items from the beginning of March.

Marcin said: "We wanted to give help to those in Ukraine, everybody was in shock. We had some space at the bakery, which was the best option.

“It was a big big job, I was very surprised with all the support, and I am proud we could give some help for them.”  

Volunteers and workers with boxes sorted and ready to be sent for Ukraine.

Volunteers and workers with boxes sorted and ready to be sent for Ukraine. - Credit: Monika Wiacek

Daniel appealed on social media for volunteers to help package and sort the donations over the weekend on March 5.

More than 40 people offered their help and assisted in loading the lorries with more than 90 pallets worth of donations.

The lorries were then dispatched, first passing through Poland, before arriving at Sambor in Ukraine.

Donations are now closed, and the bakery plans to send its third load of items at the end of the week.


Huntingdon News

