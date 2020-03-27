People who already have booked appointments should not attend and will be contacted.

There are a number of ways people can continue to get advice during this time.

· Adviceline – 0344 245 1292 Monday- Friday 09.30am – 3.30pm · Advice is available via our website: www.ruralcambscitizensadvice.org.uk

· Submit our Advice online form via our website (see above) which can be found on our Contact Us page · or at www.citizensadvice.org.uk

· Anyone seeking to make a new claim for Universal Credit should call the Universal Credit Help to Claim line on 0800 1448444.

People looking for advice on consumer issues (e.g. issues related to products or services) can contact the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on: 0808 223 1133 or chat online to an advisor on the website.

Waiting times for these services may be slightly longer than usual as we adapt to our new patterns of working.

Nick Blencowe, chief officer of Citizens Advice Rural Cambs, said: “Citizens Advice is here to give people the knowledge and confidence they need to find their way forward in these difficult times. You can find frequently updated advice on a range of issues related to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak at citizensadvice.org.uk/coronavirus.

“Unfortunately, we have taken the decision to suspend face-to-face services for the foreseeable future to support the government’s latest guidelines.

“We’ll continue to offer advice over the telephone on our Adviceline. People looking for advice can also chat to an advisor online at the Citizens Advice website.”