Best Dressed Window Competition winners announced

Winner for St Ives – The Shop at No.15 - Credit: HDC

Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) have announced their winners of its festive ‘Best Dressed Christmas Window’ competition.

The four lucky winners from St Neots, Huntingdon, St Ives and Ramsey will receive marketing support from award-winning digital marketing agency, Sookio.

The competition, launched in November, celebrates the district’s local high streets across its four market towns and the creative, independent businesses that call them home.

Crafty Monkeys in St Neots was also a winner in the best dressed window competition. - Credit: HDC

After a challenging two years, the HDC competition offered local businesses the chance to win tailored marketing support.

Each winner will receive a comprehensive marketing support bundle for 2022, and as an added bonus, all entrants have the opportunity to attend a marketing workshop with Sookio in the new year!

Candlekeep in Ramsey was also a winner in the best dressed window competition. - Credit: HDC

For the winner in St Ives, the St Ives Town Council will also be making a donation to a charity of that winner’s choice.

After visiting each town, the judging panel was pleased to award the following businesses with the winning prize:

Winner for St Neots – Crafty Monkey

Winner for Huntingdon – James Cox Ltd.

Winner for St Ives – The Shop at No.15

Winner for Ramsey – Candlekeep

James Cox from Huntingdon was also a winner in the best dressed window competition. - Credit: HDC

Speaking about the winning entries, the Chairman of Huntingdonshire District Council, Cllr Mac McGuire said: “The competition entries this year were of an exceptionally high standard, demonstrating the creativity and passion of our diverse local businesses.

I send my congratulations to all of our winning entries.”

“We are delighted to offer this valuable prize of marketing support to our local businesses and help them make the most of their digital marketing in 2022 and beyond.”

The Sookio team will help winners revamp their marketing strategy in the year ahead, developing an actionable plan for the next six months.

Winners will also receive a consultancy session and one-to-one skills session, where they’ll get to grips with the trends and marketing techniques that will safeguard their success.

Sookio Director, Sue Keogh, said: “We’re so looking forward to working with the lucky winners and helping them take their marketing to the next level in 2022!”

Find out more about the competition and the winning entries at: www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/bestdressedwindow