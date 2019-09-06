The Acorn Cancer Support Group has been operating for more than 20 years and aims to alleviate the physical and emotional distress of adult cancer patients and their carers across Huntingdon, St Ives and Ramsey.

The support also helps to relieve isolation and loneliness during the struggle against the illness.

The group hosts monthly meetings where they create an atmosphere of fellowship and laughter, as well as organising regular social outings, such as a Christmas lunch, summer boat trips and a monthly film club.

CALA Homes launched the CALA Community Bursary in Cambridgeshire in February and invited organisations, charities and groups in the area to apply for a share of £12,000 to help fund projects.

The support group was chosen as a recipient of the bursary with money going towards covering the cost of one of the group's social outings.

As a result, the group recently enjoyed a boat trip, which started from Hartford Marina and sailed down the River Great Ouse for two hours. The members then had to the opportunity to enjoy a lunch before sailing back to Hartford.

Gordon Dyer, admin secretary at the support group, said: "A cancer diagnosis can be a shock to the entire family. In between treatments, patients and carers can be on their own, facing doubts and fears about the future. Patients and carers may find it difficult to talk to each other, even as friends, as they often don't know what to say. Our support is aimed at providing an antidote to their distress and reduce isolation, essentially becoming another family member.

"This is why we are so grateful to CALA Homes for their kind donation. It has meant that we were able to put on another fantastic boat trip for our members, who enjoyed a lovely day together on the River Great Ouse."

Duncan Jackson, managing director at CALA Homes (north home counties), said: "With community placed firmly at the heart of CALA, The Acorn Cancer Support Group mirrors this ethos and so we are delighted to provide the funding they need to continue their great work."

From being established in St Ives in 1998, the Acorn Cancer Support Group soon expanded to provide branches in Huntingdon and Ramsey. For further information, visit www.acornsupportgroup.org.uk.