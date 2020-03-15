Hinchingbrooke Hospital will be limiting the number of visitors to patients to protect patients and staff from the 'rapidly-developing' spread of Coronavirus.

As part of precautions being taken by the hospital, visitors to the site in Huntingdon will be restricted from tomorrow (Monday).

Restrictions include; one visitor per adult patient, a partner and birthing partner per woman in labour, two parents or responsible carers per child patient and no children under 12 on site without prior agreement of the ward nurse or manager in charge.

A statement from the hospital said: 'In order to protect our patients and staff from the rapidly-developing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), we are restricting visiting patients in hospital from Monday 16 March 2020 to essential visits only.'

The hospital has said that discretion will be applied on compassionate grounds by the nurse/midwife in charge.

The statement said: 'Outpatient appointments are currently continuing as normal, unless you are contacted and advised otherwise. For adult patients attending outpatient appointments, please be mindful to either attend by yourself or bring one person to accompany you where possible.

'Thank you for your understanding. Please share this information to help us protect our patients and staff.'