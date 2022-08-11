Huntingdon Youth put on homemade 25th anniversary production
- Credit: Huntingdon Youth Theatre
Huntingdon Youth Theatre has “wowed the community” with an improvised performance of an original production to celebrate 25 years of performing.
The cast performed a homemade production called The Atlantean Candidate.
The political drama, depicting a 15 year old thrown into presidency after his father died while in office by an old law, was written by a previous member who left but then returned to join as a young leader, Danny Morris.
As the play is improvised, the actors are able to personalise their characters further and develop jokes based around current affairs.
As the group says, reviews have been positive.
“The play has to be one of the best productions I’ve seen in Huntingdon, the cast were fabulous.”
“I thoroughly enjoyed it so much so I returned the second night’.
All updates about the group and their performances can be found here: http://huntingdonyouththeatre.co.uk