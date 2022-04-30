Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Huntingdon Youth Theatre celebrates its 25th anniversary

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 9:18 AM April 30, 2022
The attendees at the recent Huntingdon Youth Theatre 25th anniversary celebrations

The attendees at the recent Huntingdon Youth Theatre 25th anniversary celebrations. - Credit: Huntingdon Youth Theatre

Celebrations were in order for members past and present at the Huntingdon Youth Theatre (HYT) who came together for the group's 25th anniversary.

More than 50 members gathered at Huntingdon's Commemoration Hall on April 23 to enjoy food, music and drink whilst reminiscing on the last 25 years.

The Youth Theatre was established in the Hall on January 6, 1997, and three of the original leaders and six of the original young actors were in attendance.

Parents of young actors, previous members and current members spoke about what the group means to them and said HYT had been like a second family.

Chairman of the group, Dominic Whitehead, said: "Young actors across the whole of the 25 year period all said that they had not only had a great time acting and performing with the group, but that they had learned life skills which had turned them into the people they are today. HYT, it seems, is more than just a youth theatre."

HYT will be performing Cable Street at the Garage Theatre in Norwich to conclude the group's involvement in the National Theatre Connections 2022 project.




Theatre
Huntingdon News

